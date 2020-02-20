EUR/GBP pressured, giving back a 61.8% retracement of the eurozone data bid

- EUR/GBP runs into a roadblock, capped by US session supply.
- UK budget back in focus as a play-off with the BoE aha of official UK/EUR trade talks next month.
EUR/GBP has been capped in the up-surge during the New York session, despite improved sentiment in the eurozone's economic data and has given back a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement on the day so far. At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8376 having travelled between a low of 0.8355 and a high of 0.8415.
While the eurozone data made for a sigh of relief, in that consumer confidence was strengthening in February despite the coronavirus scare, in data which is presumed to potentially prevent a contraction in the first quarter's growth outcome, markets still anticipate a weak eurozone economic performance owing to weakness in exports and business investment.
Instead, we are seeing continued good news from the UK data, despite the Brexit uncertainties which is where the focus lies for the cross. The UK is bouncing back after the intense fourth quarter's uncertainty. Retail Sales surprised slightly to the upside at +0.9% MoM in January, unwinding part of the -1.4% cumulative decline in Nov-Dec.
"Overall retail sales are sitting at around the same level that they were in May, so while today's result is a bit better than expected, the big picture trend in sales is hardly impressive," analysts at ANZ Bank explained. However, bulls are unlikely to get too heavily invested all the while the short-term sentiment remains dominated by the upcoming trade talks with the EU and the coronavirus.
The bid from Bank of England vs fiscal stimulus to fall out of GBP?
As for the play-off between the Bank of England and fiscal stimulus, which the pound got a boost from earlier this month following a surprise resignation from the Chancellor, Sajid Javid, subsequently replaced by Rishi Sunak, the UK budget now confirmed to be announced on 11 March. However, analysts at TD Securities anticipate the new Chancellor to hold to existing fiscal rules: (1) balance the current budget (day-to-day spending) by 2023, (2) keep net investment below 3% of GDP, (3) reassess plans if debt interest surpasses 6% of GDP.
"Given the distinct possibility that UK-EU trade talks will fail to progress and an agreement will not be reached by end-2020, appointing Sunak (a Brexiteer, and a strong advocate of divergence) No.10 may be aiming to avoid Treasury resistance to a ‘no deal’ Brexit,"
the analysts argued, which, in turn, could strip the point of some of its appeal, especially should UK data take a turn for the worst or negotiations that are due to formally kick off next month fail to deliver positive headlines in the press.
EUR/GBP levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8376
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.8365
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8419
|Daily SMA50
|0.8472
|Daily SMA100
|0.8545
|Daily SMA200
|0.8758
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8366
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8295
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8506
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8296
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8598
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8366
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8339
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8322
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8318
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.827
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8246
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.839
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8414
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8461
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trying to set an interim bottom
EUR/USD has been consolidating around 1.0800 for a second consecutive day, ignoring risk-off and broad dollar’s demand. The case for a corrective advance becomes stronger.
USD/JPY stabilizes around 112.00 fresh 2020 highs
The USD/JPY pair has finally stalled at 112.22 but holds on to most of its latest gains. Buyers defending the downside in the 111.60/70 price zone.
AUD/USD at an over one-decade low near 0.6600
An uptick in the Australian unemployment rate, moving further away from RBA’s desired 4.5% level took its toll on the Aussie, also pressured by ruling risk-off.
Gold jumps to the highest level since February 2013, around $1620 area
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1604 area and jumped to fresh multi-year tops during the mid-European session on Thursday.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.