EUR/GBP pressured, giving back a 61.8% retracement of the eurozone data bid

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • EUR/GBP runs into a roadblock, capped by US session supply.
  • UK budget back in focus as a play-off with the BoE aha of official UK/EUR trade talks next month. 

EUR/GBP has been capped in the up-surge during the New York session, despite improved sentiment in the eurozone's economic data and has given back a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement on the day so far. At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8376 having travelled between a low of 0.8355 and a high of 0.8415. 

While the eurozone data made for a sigh of relief, in that consumer confidence was strengthening in February despite the coronavirus scare, in data which is presumed to potentially prevent a contraction in the first quarter's growth outcome, markets still anticipate a weak eurozone economic performance owing to weakness in exports and business investment. 

Instead, we are seeing continued good news from the UK data, despite the Brexit uncertainties which is where the focus lies for the cross. The UK is bouncing back after the intense fourth quarter's uncertainty. Retail Sales surprised slightly to the upside at +0.9% MoM in January, unwinding part of the -1.4% cumulative decline in Nov-Dec.

"Overall retail sales are sitting at around the same level that they were in May, so while today's result is a bit better than expected, the big picture trend in sales is hardly impressive," analysts at ANZ Bank explained. However, bulls are unlikely to get too heavily invested all the while the short-term sentiment remains dominated by the upcoming trade talks with the EU and the coronavirus. 

The bid from Bank of England vs fiscal stimulus to fall out of GBP?

As for the play-off between the Bank of England and fiscal stimulus, which the pound got a boost from earlier this month following a surprise resignation from the Chancellor, Sajid Javid, subsequently replaced by Rishi Sunak, the UK budget now confirmed to be announced on 11 March. However, analysts at TD Securities anticipate the new Chancellor to hold to existing fiscal rules: (1) balance the current budget (day-to-day spending) by 2023, (2) keep net investment below 3% of GDP, (3) reassess plans if debt interest surpasses 6% of GDP.

"Given the distinct possibility that UK-EU trade talks will fail to progress and an agreement will not be reached by end-2020, appointing Sunak (a Brexiteer, and a strong advocate of divergence) No.10 may be aiming to avoid Treasury resistance to a ‘no deal’ Brexit,"

the analysts argued, which, in turn, could strip the point of some of its appeal, especially should UK data take a turn for the worst or negotiations that are due to formally kick off next month fail to deliver positive headlines in the press. 

EUR/GBP levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8376
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 0.8365
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8419
Daily SMA50 0.8472
Daily SMA100 0.8545
Daily SMA200 0.8758
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8366
Previous Daily Low 0.8295
Previous Weekly High 0.8506
Previous Weekly Low 0.8296
Previous Monthly High 0.8598
Previous Monthly Low 0.8366
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8339
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8322
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8318
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.827
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8246
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.839
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8414
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8461

 

 


 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

