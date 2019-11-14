RBNZ’s Orr: Interest rates need to remain low for a long time - Kiwi off the highs

Reuters is out with the latest comments from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Orr, as he makes some dovish comments on the monetary policy.
Key Quotes:
Door is open for a rate cut if needed.
Starting to see signs of a pick up in activity.
We are in a nice position to observe data.
Lower exchange rate is adding stimulus.
Monetary policy is already very stimulatory.
Market reaction to rate decision was not a surprise.
Key message is rates will be low for a long period.
Unconventional policy is possible but not core forecast.
Biggest downside risk is global uncertainty.
The recovery in the Kiwi, led by the big beat on the NZ Business Manufacturing PMI, stalls near 0.6385 region, as Orr’s dovish comments weigh.
