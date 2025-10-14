TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

RBNZ's Conway: Neutral interest rate is constantly shifting

RBNZ's Conway: Neutral interest rate is constantly shifting
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Chief Economist Paul Conway said early Wednesday that the neutral interest rate is constantly shifting. Conway further stated that the central bank doesn’t expect to use additional monetary policy (AMP) tools again anytime soon.

Key quotes

Do not expect to use additional monetary policy (AMP) tools again anytime soon.
We’ll continue to update our approach to remain as prepared as possible to help New Zealand weather whatever economic storms come our way.
We must avoid choices that threaten monetary policy’s operational independence or focus on medium-term inflation pressures.
We will continue improving our understanding of how AMP tools influence the economy.
Neutral interest rate is constantly shifting.
Rates of 2.5% at lower end of neutral range, but we are feeling our way.
No new monetary policy tools planned, OCR remains main policy instrument.

Market reaction  

At the time of writing, the NZD/USD pair is trading 0.19% lower on the day to trade at 0.5715.

RBNZ FAQs

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is the country’s central bank. Its economic objectives are achieving and maintaining price stability – achieved when inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), falls within the band of between 1% and 3% – and supporting maximum sustainable employment.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decides the appropriate level of the Official Cash Rate (OCR) according to its objectives. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising its key OCR, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD.

Employment is important for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) because a tight labor market can fuel inflation. The RBNZ’s goal of “maximum sustainable employment” is defined as the highest use of labor resources that can be sustained over time without creating an acceleration in inflation. “When employment is at its maximum sustainable level, there will be low and stable inflation. However, if employment is above the maximum sustainable level for too long, it will eventually cause prices to rise more and more quickly, requiring the MPC to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control,” the bank says.

In extreme situations, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) can enact a monetary policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the RBNZ prints local currency and uses it to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions with the aim to increase the domestic money supply and spur economic activity. QE usually results in a weaker New Zealand Dollar (NZD). QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objectives of the central bank. The RBNZ used it during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces some range-bound theme

EUR/USD faces some range-bound theme

EUR/USD leaves behind Monday’s pullback and picks up a strong pace following the late resurgence of the selling pressure on the Greenback, at a time when trade tensions between the US and China appear to have re-emerged. Meanwhile, investors remain focused on French politics and the progress (or lack thereof) around the US shutdown.

GBP/USD trims gains, back above 1.3300

GBP/USD trims gains, back above 1.3300

GBP/USD extends its rebound from multi-week lows, regaining the area above the 1.3300 hurdle amid the loss of momentum in the US Dollar. The sour sentiment surrounding the British Pound accelerated after disheartening prints from the key UK labour market report, while the late loss of traction in the Greenback underpins Cable’s recovery.

Gold unstoppable bullish run extends past $4,100

Gold unstoppable bullish run extends past $4,100

Gold remains well bid above the $4,100 mark per troy ounce, extending its bullish trend for yet another day on Tuesday. In the meantime, the yellow metal remains underpinned by safe-haven demand, the increasing loss of momentum in the Greenback and declining US Treasury yields.

Ethereum open interest declines as CME overtakes Binance to become largest futures market

Ethereum open interest declines as CME overtakes Binance to become largest futures market

Ethereum's open interest has declined to its lowest level since May, following the crypto leverage flush last Friday. Historically, increased cautious sentiment and price consolidation in the short term often accompany a deep drawdown in leverage.

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla is a senior digital asset researcher at 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of exchange-traded crypto products with more than $11 billion in assets under management. At Merge Madrid, held in Spain on October 7-9, the analyst shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto market.

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla is a senior digital asset researcher at 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of exchange-traded crypto products with more than $11 billion in assets under management. At Merge Madrid, held in Spain on October 7-9, the analyst shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers