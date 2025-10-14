RBNZ's Conway: Neutral interest rate is constantly shifting

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Chief Economist Paul Conway said early Wednesday that the neutral interest rate is constantly shifting. Conway further stated that the central bank doesn’t expect to use additional monetary policy (AMP) tools again anytime soon.

Key quotes

Do not expect to use additional monetary policy (AMP) tools again anytime soon.

We’ll continue to update our approach to remain as prepared as possible to help New Zealand weather whatever economic storms come our way.

We must avoid choices that threaten monetary policy’s operational independence or focus on medium-term inflation pressures.

We will continue improving our understanding of how AMP tools influence the economy.

Neutral interest rate is constantly shifting.

Rates of 2.5% at lower end of neutral range, but we are feeling our way.

No new monetary policy tools planned, OCR remains main policy instrument.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the NZD/USD pair is trading 0.19% lower on the day to trade at 0.5715.