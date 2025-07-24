NZD/USD is consolidating yesterday’s gains around 0.6050. RBNZ Chief Economist Paul Conway maintained a dovish tone, BBH FX analysts report.
Scope for further OCR cuts
"Conway warned that 'Global tariffs and economic uncertainty are likely to mean less inflation pressures in New Zealand and a pullback in business investment and household spending.' Importantly, Conway reaffirmed the bank’s view that it 'sees scope to lower the OCR further if medium-term inflation pressures continue to ease as projected'."
"In our view, the RBNZ has one more cut in the pipeline. New Zealand inflation is within the target band and the policy rate is close to the RBNZ mid-point estimate of the neutral range between 2% and 4%. The swaps market price-in 86% probability of a 25bps RBNZ rate cut at the August 20 meeting."
"Over the next 12 months, the swaps market price-in 40bps of easing and the policy rate to bottom between 2.75% and 3.00%. Bottom line: there is room for New Zealand rate expectations to adjust higher in favor of NZD."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
ECB keeps its interest rates unchnaged, as largely expected – LIVE
The ECB maintained its Deposit Facility Rate at 2.00% on Thursday, matching the broad consensus among market participants. After the announcement, EUR/USD keeps its bearish tone in place around the 1.1750 zone. Now, investors’ attention should shift to Christine Lagarde's live news conference.
Gold remains affered, recedes to the $3,360 zone post-ECB
Gold adds to Wednesday’s pullback and approaches the $3,360 region per troy ounce on the back of the decent rebound in the US Dollar and the extra recovery in US Treasury yields across the curve.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive around 1.3550
GBP/USD sets aside three consecutive daily advances and retreats to the mid-1.3500s on Thursday, always following the acceptable bounce in the Greenback and the generalised offered bias in the broad risk-associated universe. (editado)
S&P Global PMIs set to show US private-sector economy remained solid in July
The S&P Global flash PMIs for July are seen improving further, suggesting the US economy continued to expand. Markets expect the Federal Reserve to keep its interest rates unchanged at the end of the month.
Six months of Trump 2.0: Chaotic policy shifts, resilient markets
The first six months of Trump’s second presidency have been characterized by bold rhetoric, policy ambiguity, and a renewed push for “America First” priorities—from trade and tax to AI and national defense.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.