RBNZ’s Breman: Key focus is to stay laser-focused on our core mandate

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Anna Breman said late Monday that the key focus of the central bank is to stay laser-focused on our core mandate.

The Mandate is very clear that we should focus on keeping inflation low and stable.



We aim to support a healthy, strong and growing economy while keeping inflation low and stable.



Ideally, would want less substantial swings in house prices over time.



We will face a global environment characterised by uncertainty.



Recent rate cuts will improve growth in New Zealand.

