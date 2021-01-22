RBNZ: To postpone publication of most statistical releases after hacking incident

In lieu of the recent hacking incident, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said that it will be postponing the publication of most statistical releases after the hacking incident, in a statement released on Friday.

Additional points

“No data has been lost and no publications will be canceled.”

“Expect the new system to become available in February.”

Market reaction

The kiwi is testing the 0.7200 level on the above announcement, dropping 0.11% so far. The bulls failed to benefit from the upbeat NZ CPI report.