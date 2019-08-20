RBNZ Hawkesby: 50bps cut reduces chance of unconventional policy

RBNZ's Christian Hawkesby is crossing the wires and has said that the 50bps cut reduces the chance of an unconventional policy.

Monetary policy still effective

About RBNZ's Christian Hawkesby

Christian is Assistant Governor/General Manager of Economics, Financial Markets and Banking. He is responsible for the full cycle of monetary policy formulation, implementation and maintenance of liquidity in financial markets, provision and circulation of currency, and the operation of interbank payment and settlement systems.

FX implications

Should give some lvel confidence back to the NZD.