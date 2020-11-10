RBNZ expected to keep rates unchanged – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, expects the RBNZ to leave the policy rate unaltered at its meeting on Wednesday.

Key Quotes

“We think it is indeed looking more likely that the RBNZ will cut the OCR, buy we will only be revising our OCR forecasts after assessing information from the upcoming November meeting.”

“At this juncture, the RBNZ looks likely to cut the OCR by 50bps at the 14 April 2021 meeting, alongside a FLP, pausing thereafter.”