RBNZ Chief Economist: Expect to hold the OCR at current level until March 2021

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Chief Economist Yuong Ha has said that they expect to hold the OCR at the current level until March 2021.

Key comments

Banks to be the solution to the problem.

Banks are healthy.

We are talking about negative wholesales rates, not retail rates.

A negative OCR could evolve.

Meanwhile, the risk-on vibe is keeping the bird elevated as the greenback struggles to find reaction.

"There are as many reasons to be bullish (we have beaten COVID-19, commodity prices are holding up, risk appetite has bounded back quickly) as there are to be bearish (tourism was a big piece of the economy and it’s now gone, our yields are lower than the US and Australia’s, negative rates might be coming, risk sentiment could sour at any time), which makes the outlook tricky," analysts at ANZ Bank argued.