RBNZ Chief Economist: Expect to hold the OCR at current level until March 2021

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Chief Economist Yuong Ha has said that they expect to hold the OCR at the current level until March 2021.
Watch live
Key comments
Banks to be the solution to the problem.
Banks are healthy.
We are talking about negative wholesales rates, not retail rates.
A negative OCR could evolve.
But for now, the market loves Kiwi and it looks set to stay that way for a while, especially while the mood is still good. 0.6170 beckons again.
