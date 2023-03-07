RBA’s Lowe: China reopening is positive for our economy

Reserve Bank of Australia's governor, Phillip Lowe, adds some more comments while speaking at the Australian Financial Review Business Summit in Sydney early Wednesday. The policymaker said, “China reopening is positive for our economy,” while also adding that no particular implications for inflation from China reopening.
Additional comments
We will have a completely open mind at board meetings.
Nuances on policy change from month to month on the data.
Recent data on balance were softer.
AUD/USD remains depressed
AUD/USD fails to react to the dovish comments as it seesaws around the four-month low, last seen marking mild losses near 0.6585 on intraday during early Wednesday.
