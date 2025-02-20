RBA’s Hauser: Policy is still restrictive

Speaking to Bloomberg News on Thursday, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser said the central bank’s “policy is still restrictive.”
Additional quotes
Hard to see bad news in the latest jobs data.
No single piece of data will trigger a rate decision.
Monthly CPI data in Australia is incomplete, have to wait for quarterly data.
Market curve assumes there will be three or four more cuts, RBA is not so sure.
Models show inflation will undershoot mid point of band even if interest rates held constant.
RBA focus is still on inflation.
Global economy is a risk - uncertainty may weigh on Australian economy.
Market reaction
At the press time, AUD/USD is holding steady at around 0.6350.
RBA FAQs
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Australia. Decisions are made by a board of governors at 11 meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings as required. The RBA’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means an inflation rate of 2-3%, but also “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.” Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will strengthen the Australian Dollar (AUD) and vice versa. Other RBA tools include quantitative easing and tightening.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Moderately higher inflation now tends to lead central banks to put up their interest rates, which in turn has the effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in the case of Australia is the Aussie Dollar.
Macroeconomic data gauges the health of an economy and can have an impact on the value of its currency. Investors prefer to invest their capital in economies that are safe and growing rather than precarious and shrinking. Greater capital inflows increase the aggregate demand and value of the domestic currency. Classic indicators, such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can influence AUD. A strong economy may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to put up interest rates, also supporting AUD.
Quantitative Easing (QE) is a tool used in extreme situations when lowering interest rates is not enough to restore the flow of credit in the economy. QE is the process by which the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prints Australian Dollars (AUD) for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, thereby providing them with much-needed liquidity. QE usually results in a weaker AUD.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the RBA stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It would be positive (or bullish) for the Australian Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers to 0.6300 amid strong Aussie jobs data, Trump's trade talks
AUD/USD has found fresh buyers and reverts to near 0.6350 in Thursday's Asian trading. The pair stays supported by strong Australian jobs data and fresh comments from US President Trump on a likely trade deal with China. However, deteriorating risk sentiment could limit its upside.
USD/JPY hangs near fresh YTD low amid rising BoJ rate hike bets
USD/JPY holds near fresh YTD lows of 150.46 early Thursday. BoJ's rate hike plan continues to push JGB yields higher, further underpinning the Japanese Yen. Markets weigh renewed US tariff talks, keeping the downside intact in the pair. US jobs data and Fedspeak are next in focus.
Gold price eyes fresh record highs and counting
Gold price enters a bullish consolidation phase as Trump’s tariffs affect risk sentiment. US Dollar struggles to hold ground despite hawkish Fed Minutes as US Treasury yields decline weighs. Now gold price awaits acceptance above $2,950 as the daily technical setup favors buyers.
Crypto Today: Litecoin, Binance, and Solana dominate headlines as BTC reclaims $97K
The global cryptocurrency market halted a rut of 3 consecutive losing days, gaining 1.6% to hit $3.13 trillion on Wednesday, Bitcoin price promptly reclaimed the $97,000 territory, rebounding 4% from the 15-day low of $93,388 recorded on Tuesday.
Money market outlook 2025: Trends and dynamics in the Eurozone, US, and UK
We delve into the world of money market funds. Distinct dynamics are at play in the US, eurozone, and UK. In the US, repo rates are more attractive, and bills are expected to appreciate. It's also worth noting that the Fed might cut rates more than anticipated, similar to the UK. In the eurozone, unsecured rates remain elevated.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.