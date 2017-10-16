RBA's Ellis - Starting to see spill over effect from public infrastructure spending

RBA's Ellis - Starting to see spill over effect from public infrastructure spendingBy Omkar Godbole
Comments from RBA Assistant Governor Ellis crossing the wires via Reuters-
- Starting to see spillover effect from public infrastructure spending onto non-mining private sector
- Watching energy policy developments in Australia
- Expect retail electricity prices will add to CPI in coming quarters
- Electricity prices not a dominant factor in household spending, but will add to headline inflation
