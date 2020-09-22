RBA's Debble: 'The Australian Economy and Monetary Policy' live event link

Guy Debell, the Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) at the Reserve Bank of Australia, will be speaking at the top of the hour on the topic, 'The Australian Economy and Monetary Policy.'

There will likely be some comments that will interest markets and a live link to the event can be accessed here.

Guy Debelle is the Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) at the Reserve Bank of Australia, a position he has held since March 2007.

In that role, he has oversight of the Bank's operations in the domestic and global financial markets, including the management of Australia's foreign reserves.

He briefs the Reserve Bank Board on developments in financial markets at the monthly Board meetings and participates as the Bank's representative in a number of global fora, including the BIS Committee on Global Financial Stability.

AUD/USD update