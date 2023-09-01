RBA will be comfortable holding rates steady next week – Wells Fargo

Next week, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its monetary policy decision. Analysts at Wells Fargo point out that due to clear signs of economic slowdown and indications of easing price pressures, they believe RBA policymakers will be comfortable maintaining the policy rate at 4.10%.
Key Quotes:
While RBA policymakers appeared concerned about the potential for services inflation to remain elevated, slower wage growth and the details of the July CPI figures offer some encouragement that underlying price pressures might be heading in the right direction.
Meanwhile, signs of a slowing in activity are more pronounced. Q2 real retail sales fell 0.5% quarter-over-quarter, marking a third straight quarterly decline. Employment dropped by 14,600 in July, and August PMIs staying in contraction territory points to subdued activity in both the manufacturing and services sectors.
The softening in China’s economy could also weigh on Australian growth, given extensive trade linkages between the two countries.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits one-week lows under 1.800 amid Dollar strength
EUR/USD reversed its direction and fell below 1.0800, reaching 1.0780, the lowest level in a week. Following an initial negative reaction to NFP data, the US Dollar experienced a significant rally and is maintaining its strength towards the end of the week.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2600 as Dollar soars
GBP/USD continued its decline during the American session, dropping to 1.2576, the lowest level in three days. The pair continues to face downward pressure as the US Dollar maintains its strength, despite a mixed Nonfarm Payrolls report.
Gold pulls away from monthly highs, trades near $1,940
Gold price turned north and rose to its strongest level in a month above $1,950 after US jobs report but retreated to the $1,940 area later in the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 4.1%, weighing on XAU/USD heading into the weekend.
Bitcoin: BTC correlation to DJIA hits 2021 peak levels amid ETF hype
Bitcoin price undid Grayscale gains after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to postpone its spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) decision on eight applications.
NVDA stock price gains following August Nonfarm Payrolls
Nvidia’s (NVDA) stock price edged up 0.7% in Friday's premarket after US Nonfarm Payrolls for August arrived at 187K. That figure was higher than the 170K expected but lower than the 200K that the market did not want.