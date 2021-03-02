The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board members decided to leave the official cash rate (OCR) unchanged at a record low of 0.10% at its March monetary policy meeting, as widely expected.
The RBA maintained its target of 10 basis points for yield on a 3-year Australian government bond.
Earlier this week, the RBA signaled its determination to drive yields towards their target level by buying AUD4 billion worth of long-dated Australian government bonds, twice the usual amount of purchases.
About RBA rate decision
RBA Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Reserve Bank of Australia. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the AUD. Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
RBA leaves OCR unchanged at a record low of 0.10% in March
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board members decided to leave the official cash rate (OCR) unchanged at a record low of 0.10% at its March monetary policy meeting, as widely expected.
Gold at a critical juncture, focus on yields
Gold remains under heavy selling pressure so far this Tuesday’s trading, as a four-day losing streak extends amid relentless demand for the US dollar across its main competitors. The 4H technical chart suggests a make-or-break moment for gold.
Dogecoin primed for a significant 25% breakout
Dogecoin is back on the spotlight after developers release a new update for the first time since 2019. The new upgrade makes Dogecoin faster and reduces CPU usage for users running DOGE nodes. DOGE was listed on Phemex with up to 20x leverage.
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.39 as King dollar dominates
GBP/USD drops further below 1.3900 amid a broadly stronger US dollar. The cable extends its bearish momentum into a fourth straight day on Tuesday, shrugging the vaccine and budget stimulus optimism.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.