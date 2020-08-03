RBA expected to remain on hold on Tuesday – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann has ruled out any changes of the RBA’s monetary conditions at the upcoming meeting.

Key Quotes

“The RBA has effectively exhausted conventional monetary policy by cutting the OCR to its self-imposed floor of 0.25%. Hence, we do not see further reductions in the policy rate, with negative rates ruled out by RBA Governor Phillip Lowe (for now).”

“The focus will remain firmly on end-users rates via the yield curve target, as well as ensuring sufficient liquidity in bond markets and the free flow of credit to households and business”.