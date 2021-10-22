RBA defends bond yield target for the first time in eight months

In an unscheduled move on Friday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) intervened in the bond market operation to defend its yield target for the first time since end-February.
Key details
“The RBA offered to buy A$1 billion ($750 million) of its targeted government bond maturing in April 2024.”
“The yield on the April 2024 bond fell 5.6 basis points (bps) to 0.14%, according to Refinitiv data, leaving it still four bps higher than the central bank's 0.1% target.”
Earlier on, the central bank Governor Phillip Lowe said that “the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is closely watching a spike in inflation.”
Market reaction
Amidst the RBA’s intervention and China Evergrande news, AUD/USD staged a swift rebound to daily highs of 0.7490, before reversing slightly to 0.7477, where it now wavers. The spot is still up 0.15% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Inflation fears defend bears above 1.1600, Eurozone, US PMIs eyed
EUR/USD is defending gains above 1.1600 ahead of the Eurozone Preliminary PMI reports. The market mood remains mixed amid rising inflation fears, the US stimulus and China Evergrande optimism. US PMIs, Powell awaited.
GBP/USD eases below 1.3800 amid steady USD, UK Retail Sales eyed
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3800, underpinned by a pause in the US dollar’s recovery amid cautious optimism. Brexit and China Evergrande optimism help put a floor under the currency pair, as traders reassess BOE’s rate hike bets. Focus on UK data flow.
Gold advances toward $1,790 amid softer USD
Gold prices remain on the path for weekly gains on Friday, following the previous four sessions' upside momentum. The selling pressure in the US dollar keeps the precious metal on the gaining spree. The greenback trades below 94.00 since the beginning of the week.
Chainlink price gears up for 40% gains as LINK bulls break out of a vital barrier
Chainlink price is extremely close to breaking out of a supply zone, ranging from $27.01 to $29.79. A decisive close above $30 will confirm the start of a 40% ascent to the 70.5% Fibonacci retracement level at $41.35.
Earnings continue to impress
Stock markets are marginally lower on Thursday, continuing the trend of choppy trade this week as we await more earnings reports. The results we've seen so far have been very encouraging and that's continued over the last 24 hours.