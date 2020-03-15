RBA: Australia's financial system is resilient and well placed to fight coronavirus

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said on Monday that Australia's financial system is resilient and it is well placed to deal with the effects of COVID-19.

Regulators and government working closely together. Banking system is well capitalized and is in a strong liquidity position. Adds AUD $5.9 bln to banking system through market repo operations.

Meanwhile, Australia's Council of Financial Regulators (CFR) said the substantial financial buffers are available to be drawn down if required to support the economy.

