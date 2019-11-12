Quite a lot of criticisms and complaints about China from US Pres. Trump – Global Times

The Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, in his latest tweet, responded to the latest comments from the US President Trump delivered in his speech at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday.

Hu tweeted out: “Quite a lot of criticisms and complaints about China from Pres. Trump in his latest speech, but hardly anything new. Similar statements of Senior US officials have board people. It seems this US administration really believes a lie repeated a thousand times becomes truth.”

Just as Trump’s speech failed to move the markets, the comments from Hu also had virtually no impact on the financial markets, as there were no new surprises.