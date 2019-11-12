US Pres. Trump: We're close to signing a phase one trade deal with China

While speaking at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump repeated that they were close to signing the phase one of the trade deal with China. "China is devaluing its currency, is dying to make a trade deal," Trump added. "We will only accept a deal if it is good for the United States and US workers."

These comments had no noticeable impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.55% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were adding 0.3% and 0.15% on a daily basis.