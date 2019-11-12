US Pres. Trump: If we don't make a deal with China, will substantially raise tariffs

While responding to questions following his speech at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump argued that industries had not been hurt by his administration's trade policy and said that there is no "uncertainty with regard to trade wars."

"China is already starting big US agriculture buys," Trump noted. "If we don't make a deal with China we will substantially raise tariffs on Chinese imports."

As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 0.8% on a daily basis at %1.925.