Quieter week reiterates generally solid fundamentals - Wells Fargo

Analysts at Wells Fargo explain that new information released this week pertaining to the housing market showed that sales of new and existing sales slipped in April after getting an early start to a very robust spring selling season.

Key Highlights:

Durable goods orders slipped less than expected though core orders also unexpectedly declined.

The second look at Q1 GDP was better; the economy expanded 1.2 percent rather than 0.7 percent. We still expect a solid bounce back in Q2.

Global Review

Increasingly Self-Sustaining Expansion in the Eurozone