QuantumScape stock reaches new three-year high as rally continues for ninth session

QuantumScape (QS), the leading commercial developer of solid-state batteries, has now rallied for nine consecutive sessions. This has led the battery maker to a new three-year high with shares reaching $15.03 in Friday's afternoon session.
QuantumScape continues to benefit from news of its state-of-the-art Cobra separator process reaching production goals, which will allow the company to begin commercializing its battery technology over the next two years.
The broader market has seen investors head for the exit after a positive week that saw many new index highs. The S&P 500 has gained above half a percentage point this week, while the NASDAQ Composite has tacked on another 1.4% gain through five sessions. However, the NASDAQ Composite was the only one of the three major indices to advance on Friday, in this case by 0.05%.
Building Permits and Housing Starts both printed better than expected on Friday morning, and survey results from the University of Michigan showed Consumer Inflation Expectations falling sharply.
Shareholders are excited for QuantumScape to release a quarterly business update next Wednesday, July 23, where the market expects management to lay out an updated roadmap for commercialization prospects.
QuantumScape technical analysis
QuantumScape stock traded above $15 per share on Friday for the first time since May 2022. Though QS stock has seen many rallies over the past three years, this one is the longest and strongest by far. QuantumScape stock has risen sharply for three weeks in a row following the June 24 announcement of its Cobra separator process, reducing production speeds by up to 25x.
QS weekly chart
The daily chart below shows that QS shares have reached the 261.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $14.06 and appeared to use it on Friday as support for much of the session. The next upside target is the 361.8% Fibo at $17.98 and the 423.6% Fibo at $20.41.
In the past, QuantumScape's rallies have been short-lived and haven't resulted in any higher consolidation zones, but this rally feels and looks different. One point of support might be the former resistance level near the 100% Fibonacci placeholder at $7.72. Another is the 161.8% Fibo at $10.14.
QS daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.1650 area on improving risk mood
EUR/USD extends its daily rally and trades above 1.1650 in the American session on Friday. The sharp decline seen in the 1-year Consumer Inflation Expectations component of the UoM Consumer Sentiment Index weighs on the US Dollar and helps the pair push higher.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3450 on USD weakness
GBP/USD gathers bullish momentum and trades above 1.3450 on Friday after struggling to find direction on Thursday. The positive shift seen in market mood and the pullback seen in US consumer inflation expectations hurt the US Dollar and support the pair heading into the weekend.
Gold extends daily recovery beyond $3,350
Gold gains traction on Friday and clings to daily gains above $3,350. Renewed US Dollar (USD) weakness and retreating US Treasury bond yields allow XAU/USD to edge higher, while the upbeat market mood limits the pair's upside.
Bitcoin nears all-time high, Ethereum eyes $4,000, Ripple sets new record
Bitcoin price is trading above $120,000 on Friday, inching closer to its all-time high of $123,218. Ethereum price has surged by over 20% so far this week, with bulls aiming for the $4,000 level next. Ripple has taken center stage, reaching a new record high of $3.66 on Friday, signaling renewed demand and optimism across the market.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.