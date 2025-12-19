USD/CHF rises to near 0.7950 ahead of UoM Consumer Sentiment Index

USD/CHF recovers its recent losses registered in the previous session, trading around 0.7950 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) recovers losses ahead of the release of the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for December later in the day.

The upside of the US Dollar could be restrained amid rising expectations of US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts following the unexpectedly cooled US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation in November. US Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 2.7% in November. This reading came in below the market consensus of 3.1%. Meanwhile, the US core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose by 2.6%, missing the expectation of 3.0%. This figure marks the slowest pace since 2021.

On Thursday, US ​President Donald ‌Trump noted that the next chairman of the ⁠‌Federal Reserve (Fed) will be ‍someone who believes in lower ​interest rates "by ‌a lot." Trump further noted that he will ⁠soon announce ​a ​successor to current Fed Chair ‍Jerome ⁠Powell.

Switzerland’s Federal Customs Administration reported on Thursday that the trade surplus widened to CHF 3,841 million in November, marking the largest surplus since August. Exports rose 1.6% MoM to CHF 23,478 million, while imports declined 0.8% MoM to CHF 19,637 million, largely due to weaker chemical and pharmaceutical purchases.

Meanwhile, traders are seeking clarity on the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) rate outlook, with the central bank seen as unlikely to return to negative interest rates given the potential adverse effects on savers and pension funds.