US Dollar strengthens aboove 98.50 despite cooling inflation data
- US Dollar Index gains ground to around 98.55 in Friday’s early European session.
- US CPI rose 2.7% YoY in November, softer than expected.
- Cooling US inflation could pave the way for Fed rate cuts.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades on a positive note near 98.55 during the early European trading hours on Friday. The DXY recovers some lost ground amid the cautious mood in the market. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and UoM Consumer Inflation Expectations data will be the highlights later on Friday.
The US Dollar rebounds from the 11-week lows as traders turn cautious. However, the potential upside for the DXY might be limited due to prospects for more Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts in 2026 amid signs of a weakening US labour market and soft inflation.
US inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 2.7% in November, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Thursday. This reading came in below the market consensus of 3.1%. Meanwhile, US core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose by 2.6%, missing the expectation of 3.0%. This figure marks the slowest pace since 2021.
The softer than expected US inflation report has fueled speculation that the US central bank might cut interest rates sooner than previously expected. This, in turn, could exert some selling pressure on the Greenback in the near term.
Financial markets are pricing in only a 26.6% probability the Fed will reduce interest rates at its next meeting in January, after it cut them by a quarter-point at each of its last three meetings, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
