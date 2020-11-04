QCOM Stock News and Chart: QUALCOMM Inc rides higher ahead of its earnings call

- NASDAQ:QCOM gains 1.19% on Tuesday as tech stocks take the broader markets positive.
- Qualcomm prepares for its quarterly earnings call on November 4th after the closing bell.
- Qualcomm is riding the wave of 5G phones and devices that are coming to the market.
The global markets have rallied this week as the world awaits the outcome of the United States federal election that is taking place on Tuesday. Tech stocks like Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) have led the way as the San Diego based chip maker gained another 1.19% on Tuesday to close the trading day at $125.45. Despite the recent fluctuations in Qualcomm’s stock price, shares are still up over 40% since the start of the calendar year, and have gained nearly 120% since the markets crashed in late March.
On Wednesday, Qualcomm is set to announce its quarterly earnings with anticipation that year-over-year revenue will spike dramatically on the highly anticipated release of the next generation of 5G smartphones. Most notably, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 chips are featured in the new IPhone 12 line from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). There is an expectancy around the industry that many people have been holding out until the 5G phones hit the market, so this holiday season could see high demand for the new smartphones.
QCOM stock price
But it is not just the smartphone chips that have kept Qualcomm busy this year. QCOM released chips for smart watches as well, as the company tries to capitalize on the wearables market. The Snapdragon Wear 4100 is Qualcomm’s attempt to bring faster CPU and GPU to smart watches as we shift towards a world where all of our devices communicate with one another. All of this leads to Wall Street analysts expecting another quarter where Qualcomm beats revenue expectations and rides the tailwinds of its partnership with Apple into 2021.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Nail-biting US elections send markets spiraling down
The US Presidential Elections are too close to call amid a protracted count. President Trump said "Frankly, we did win the election" causing markets to spiral amid fears of a contested election. The safe-haven dollar is rising.
EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1700 amid US contested election
EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1700 as the US Presidential Elections are becoming hotly contested. The US dollar is losing ground across the board. Eurozone coronavirus concerns and US statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.29 amid US elections uncertainty
GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.29 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Markets fear a protracted election. The EU and the UK agreed to extend Brexit talks amid reported progress.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable near $1890 amid resurgent USD demand
A strong pickup in the USD demand prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The US political uncertainty forced investors to hedge their positions and underpinned the USD.
WTI buyers attack $39.00 as US election polls keep optimists hopeful
WTI portray another attempt to refresh one-week high. API marked a surprise draw in inventories for the week ended on October 30. Risks wobble amid mixed clues concerning the blue wave forecasts, Trump gives a tough fight to Biden.