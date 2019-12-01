President Trump's Negotiating Team: China deal was wow ‘stalled because of Hong Kong legislation’ – Axios Sources

President Trump's Negotiating Team has been reported to have suggested that the China deal was now ‘stalled because of Hong Kong legislation’ according to Axios Sources.

The Sino/US trade news wires are leaning bearish to kick off the week as sentiment builds over China's requirement that tariffs must be rolled back as part of the so-called 'phase-one' deal. However, so far, the fx-space is not directly reflecting such a mood with the yen firmly on the backfoot in the open. AUD/JPY is bid by 0.1% at the time of writing.

Key notes