President Donald Trump: We're going to see if we can make a deal with China

Risk rallies on the back of bullish tones from Trump with respect to trade talks with China.

USD/JPY has jumped 20 pips on the comments and pierced into the 108 handle.

President Donald Trump has been crossing the wires, speaking at a campaign rally in Minneapolis and saying that "We're going to see if we can make a deal with China."

Additional comments pertaining to trade talks with China:

China has been very nice.

FX implications:

The comments follow talks between Chinese and US delegates in Washington overnight and come ahead of a highly anticipated meeting between Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu today - Liu met with top US trade negotiators, Steven Mnuchin and Robert Lighthizer, overnight which was the first time the two sides have met since July. USD/JPY has spiked on the comments and pierced into the 108 handle.