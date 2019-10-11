President Donald Trump: We're going to see if we can make a deal with China

- Risk rallies on the back of bullish tones from Trump with respect to trade talks with China.
- USD/JPY has jumped 20 pips on the comments and pierced into the 108 handle.
President Donald Trump has been crossing the wires, speaking at a campaign rally in Minneapolis and saying that "We're going to see if we can make a deal with China."
Additional comments pertaining to trade talks with China:
- China has been very nice.
FX implications:
The comments follow talks between Chinese and US delegates in Washington overnight and come ahead of a highly anticipated meeting between Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu today - Liu met with top US trade negotiators, Steven Mnuchin and Robert Lighthizer, overnight which was the first time the two sides have met since July. USD/JPY has spiked on the comments and pierced into the 108 handle.
