TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NZD/USD recovers as US Dollar retreats after two consecutive strong days

  • NZD/USD recovers after two consecutive days of losses as the USD retreats.
  • Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to influence market sentiment and currency flows.
  • Stronger-than-expected US private employment data fail to support the Greenback.
NZD/USD recovers as US Dollar retreats after two consecutive strong days
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

NZD/USD rebounds on Wednesday, gaining 0.45% to trade around 0.5920 at the time of writing, as the US Dollar (USD) weakens after two days of solid gains. The market mood shift is reflected in the US Dollar Index (DXY), which slips 0.25% to 98.80, while the S&P 500 Futures indicate a rebound at Wall Street, supporting higher-beta currencies such as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).

The US Dollar loses some momentum as investors closely monitor escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The war has now entered its fifth day, with the United States (US) and Israel intensifying air and missile strikes against targets in Iran. Tehran has responded with missile and drone attacks against US bases and allied facilities across the Gulf region, keeping global markets on edge.

At the same time, reports from The New York Times indicate that Iran may have quietly signalled openness to indirect talks with the United States through backchannel intelligence communications involving the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). However, officials in Washington remain skeptical about the possibility of near-term negotiations, suggesting that the military confrontation could continue to shape market sentiment.

On the macroeconomic front, US data offered mixed signals. The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change report showed that US private sector payrolls increased by 63K in February, exceeding expectations of 50K. Despite the positive surprise, hiring remains concentrated in a limited number of sectors, according to ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson.

Comments from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also attracted market attention. Bessent expressed confidence in the outlook for US job creation this year and emphasized that durable employment growth should be driven by the private sector. He also suggested that tariffs could temporarily rise to around 15% while ongoing trade reviews are conducted.

Looking ahead, traders are awaiting the release of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) later on Wednesday, while the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report due on Friday remains the key event for assessing the health of the US labor market and the next moves from the Federal Reserve (Fed).

New Zealand Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.19%-0.07%-0.28%-0.01%-0.17%-0.43%-0.12%
EUR0.19%0.11%-0.07%0.18%0.02%-0.24%0.07%
GBP0.07%-0.11%-0.23%0.07%-0.10%-0.35%-0.04%
JPY0.28%0.07%0.23%0.29%0.12%-0.14%0.17%
CAD0.00%-0.18%-0.07%-0.29%-0.17%-0.42%-0.11%
AUD0.17%-0.02%0.10%-0.12%0.17%-0.25%0.06%
NZD0.43%0.24%0.35%0.14%0.42%0.25%0.30%
CHF0.12%-0.07%0.04%-0.17%0.11%-0.06%-0.30%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains bid near 1.1650 post-US ADP

EUR/USD remains bid near 1.1650 post-US ADP

Finally some respite for the risk complex see EUR/USD partially recover from the recent steep sell-off, this time hovering around the 1.1650 zone amid decent gains in a context of renewed selling pressure on the US Dollar. However, the duration and extension of this bounce should be put to the test amid the unabated tensions in the Middle East.

GBP/USD meets resistance around 1.3400

GBP/USD meets resistance around 1.3400

In line with its risk-linked peers, GBP/USD stages a modest comeback on Wednesday, although meeting some resistance around the 1.3400 neighbourhood. Cable’s humble recovery comes on the back of the fresh downward bias in the Greenback amid a marginal improvement in the global sentiment and steady geopolitical effervescence.

Gold flirts with $5,200 amid safe haven demand

Gold flirts with $5,200 amid safe haven demand

Gold partially fades Tuesday’s sharp pullback, regaining the $5,200 mark per troy ounce on the back of the resurgence of investors’ demand for the safe-haven space. The precious metal remains well propped up by the deterioration of the geopolitical scenario in the Middle East, while the softer tone in the US Dollar collaborates with the uptick.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound amid mixed ETF flows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound amid mixed ETF flows

The cryptocurrency market is showing subtle recovery signs despite heightened global uncertainty following the United States (US) and Israel attacks on Iran and the subsequent retaliations that have morphed into a wider Middle East war.

Asian stocks fall as South Korea’s KOSPI slumps over 10%

Asian stocks fall as South Korea’s KOSPI slumps over 10%

Asian equities drop on Middle East tensions; the MSCI Asia Pacific Index falls up to 4%. South Korea’s KOSPI fell 10.71% near 5,170, with the Korean Won weakened past 1,500 per dollar.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL consolidation near resistance as ETF inflows offer mild support

Solana Price Forecast: SOL consolidation near resistance as ETF inflows offer mild support

Solana price is facing slight rejection as it approaches the upper boundary of the consolidation range at around $88 on Wednesday. Institutional demand is strengthening as spot Exchange Traded Funds recorded two consecutive inflows so far this week.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers