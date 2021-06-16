Powell speech: We are on path to very strong labor market

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"It's clear we are on the path to a very strong labor market."

"It's shown in our projections."

"1-2 years out, we will be looking at a very very strong labor market."

"Labor supply in long expansion can exceed expectations; no reason to think it won't happen again."

"Don't know what labor force participation will be, think it can return to high levels."

