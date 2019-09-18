Powell speech: Prepared to be 'aggressive' if it turns out to be appropriate

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to lower the federal funds target rate by 25 basis points to 1.75% - 2% range, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is responding to questions from the press, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.

"Fed will also look at financial market conditions and how they are affecting the US outlook."

"It can be a mistake to hold onto firepower before a downturn gains momentum."

"If Fed was at zero lower bound again I don't think we would use negative interest rates."

