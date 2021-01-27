Powell speech: Path ahead remains highly uncertain

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"Fed's policy and guidance will ensure the policy will deliver powerful support to the economy."

"The pace of improvement in the labour market slowed in recent months."

"The path ahead remains highly uncertain."

"Several developments point to an improved outlook for later this year."

"Support from fiscal policy will help weather downturn, limit lasting damage."

