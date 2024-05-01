Powell speech: Gaining greater confidence on inflation moving toward 2% will take longer than expected

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell explains the decision to leave the policy rate, federal funds rate, unchanged at the range of 5.25-5.5% and responds to questions in the post-meeting press conference.

Key quotes

"The economic outlook is uncertain."

"We do not expect it will be appropriate to cut rates until have greater confidence on inflation moving toward 2%."

"So far this year, inflation readings have not given us that greater confidence."

"Likely that gaining greater confidence will take longer than previously expected."

"Reducing policy too soon or too much or too late or too little both have risks."

"Policy is well positioned to deal with risks and uncertainties we face."

"We will make decisions meeting by meeting."

"Slowing pace of QT does not mean our balance sheet will shrink less than it would otherwise."

"Slowing the pace of runoff will ensure a smooth transition for money markets."

"The decision to slow runoff will reduce the possibility of money market stress."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

"Jerome H. Powell first took office as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. He was reappointed to the office and sworn in for a second four-year term on May 23, 2022. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028."