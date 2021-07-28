Powell speech: Difficult to tell when inflation will move down

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"Still a ways away from considering raising interest rates."

"Inflation overshoot can still be tied to a handful of categories."

"In the near term, risks to inflation to the upside."

"Have confidence inflation will move back down in the medium term."

"Difficult to tell when inflation will move down, the fed will act if it persistently, materially remains above goal."

