Pound Sterling weakens against US Dollar as Trump’s tax agenda advances

- The Pound Sterling falls to near 1.2640 against the US Dollar as the Greenback rebounds on a decent recovery in US bond yields.
- US Treasury yields bounce back as the US administration clears the $4.5 trillion tax cut plan.
- BoE’s Dhingra sees more than four interest rate cuts this year.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) declines to near 1.2640 against the US Dollar (USD) in European trading hours on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, has shown a strong recovery move after sliding to near the 11-week low of 106.10 earlier in the day.
The Greenback bounces back strongly as bond yields gain ground after a five-day losing streak. 10-year US Treasury yields recover to near 4.33% after posting a fresh more than two-month low near 4.28% during the Asian session.
US bond yields find buyers’ interest after Republicans-controlled House of Representatives advances $4.5 trillion tax cut plan, which would also fund the deportation of migrants living in the US illegally, tighten border security, energy deregulation, and military spending, Reuters report. The injection of significant liquidity would boost inflationary pressures and force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep interest rates at their current levels for a prolonged period.
Meanwhile, traders have raised Fed dovish bets after weak flash United States (US) S&P Global PMI data for February showed on Friday that service sector activity contracted for the first time in over two years. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the possibility of the Fed cutting interest rates in June has increased to 65% from 47% a week ago. In the March and May policy meetings, the Fed is almost certain to keep borrowing rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50%.
Going forward, investors will focus on the US Durable Goods Orders and the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) data for January, which will be released on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Investors will pay close attention to the US PCE inflation data as it will influence market speculation about the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling consolidates against its major peers
- The overall performance of the Pound Sterling against its major peers is sideways on Wednesday as investors digest dovish guidance from Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Swati Dhingra in her speech at Birkbeck on Monday. Dhingra warned about “weakness in consumption” and didn’t see it going away sooner, which is why she favored the unwinding of “monetary policy restriction”.
- Traders have fully priced in two interest rate cuts by the BoE for the year. On the contrary, the commentary from Dhingra indicated that she favors more than four. "I know 'gradual' has been interpreted in the media as 25 basis points (bps) per quarter, but cutting interest rates at this pace for the remainder of 2025 would still leave monetary policy in an undesirable restrictive position at the end of the year,” Dhingra said.
- In the policy meeting earlier this month, the BoE reduced borrowing rates by 25 bps to 4.5% and guided a gradual policy easing. The BoE also halved its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast for the year to 0.75% and warned that price pressures could temporarily increase in the third quarter due to higher energy prices.
- The outlook for the UK economy is uncertain due to potential tariffs from US President Donald Trump. Until now, Trump has imposed 10% tariffs on China and 25% on all steel and aluminum imports. He has also threatened to introduce reciprocal tariffs and 25% levies on all imports from Canada and Mexico, and he has proposed the same level of import duties on foreign cars, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and lumber and forest products.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling continues to face pressure near 200-day EMA
The Pound Sterling slides to near 1.2640 against the US Dollar in Wednesday’s European session. The GBP/USD pair continues to face pressure near the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which stands at around 1.2680. The Cable holds above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the end-September high to the mid-January low downtrend around 1.2620.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates above 60.00. The bullish momentum remains intact if the RSI (14) holds above that level.
Looking down, the February 11 low of 1.2333 will act as a key support zone for the pair. On the upside, the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2767 and 1.2927, respectively, will act as key resistance zones.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
