- Pound Sterling refreshes 11-week low as higher interest rates dampen economic prospects.
- UK construction firms go out of business due to stubborn cost inflation.
- The Jackson Hole Symposium will drive further price action in the FX domain.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is consistently facing a sell-off due to the widening consequences of a historically aggressive rate-tightening cycle by the Bank of England (BoE). The GBP/USD prints a fresh 11-week low amid bearish market sentiment and rising risks of a recession in the UK economy. In the battle against stubborn inflation, the BoE has raised interest rates to 5.25%, the consequences of which are impacting UK corporations, forcing some to report insolvency due to their inability to cover interest obligations.
The UK’s persistent Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation and eventually declining real income of households have resulted in weaker Retail Sales, portraying a bleak demand environment. This has compelled firms to operate at lower capacity. Market participants expect that the consequences of higher interest rates by the BoE will expand further as the central bank prepares to tighten monetary policy further in September.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling drops further due to rising recession risks
- Pound Sterling refreshes 11-week low near 1.2550 as market sentiment remains bearish with rising expectations that the UK economy is set to shrink.
- The current tightening cycle by the Bank of England is historically aggressive, and the UK economy is facing its consequences.
- This week, S&P Global reported preliminary UK Manufacturing PMI for August that dropped significantly to 42.5 from estimates of 45.0 and July’s reading of 45.3. This has been the lowest factory data figure since the pandemic period.
- Also, Services PMI shifted into the contraction phase, remaining below the 50.0 threshold. The economic data landed at 48.7, lower than estimates of 50.8 and July’s release of 51.3. This indicates that firms are underutilizing their entire capacity due to risks of deteriorating demand propelled by rising price pressures.
- The odds of UK firms announcing corporate default have risen amid their inability to obligate rising borrowing costs. A survey from the BoE shows that the share of non-financial UK companies experiencing a weak debt-service coverage ratio will rise to 50% by year-end from last year’s reading of 45%.
- UK’s Confederation of Business Industry (CBI) reported on Thursday that the monthly balance of retail sales fell to -44 in August from -25 in July. This was the biggest decline since March 2021. UK retailers are less interested in making fresh investments next year, said CBI economist Martin Sartorius.
- British construction companies have gone out of business at the highest rate in a decade as home building slowed down and government projects were delayed due to stubborn core inflation. UK authority’s Insolvency Service shows about 4,280 operators became insolvent in the past year through June.
- In spite of rising recession risks, the BoE cannot pause the rate-tightening spell as current inflationary pressures are excessively higher than the desired rate of 2%.
- Investors are now expecting that the BoE will raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in September and interest rates will peak around 5.75% against the former projection of 6.0%.
- Meanwhile, British energy regulator Ofgem has come forward to provide some relief to UK households by lowering its price cap on household energy bills. The cap was lowered to an annual level of GBP 1,923 for a typical dual-fuel household, compared with July’s price reduction of GBP 2,074. “The drop will save households an average of GBP 151 compared with the previous quarter,” the UK regulator said.
- On Monday, UK markets will remain closed due to the summer bank holiday.
- Market sentiment is bearish as investors remain worried about Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s commentary at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Investors remain concerned whether Fed Powell will underpin more interest rate requirements or guide about how long interest rates will remain steady at elevated levels.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) confidently climbs above the 104.00 resistance as fears of a slowdown in China deepen due to rising deflation risks. Also, 10-year US Treasury yields rebounded to 4.25%.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling refreshes 11-week low
Pound Sterling prints a fresh 11-week low near 1.2550. The Cable witnessed immense selling pressure after a breakdown of the crucial support at 1.2615. More downside in the major is expected as the 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) delivered a bearish crossover. The Cable is expected to extend its downside toward the 200-day EMA, which currently trades at 1.2480. Momentum oscillators indicate that the bearish impulse has been triggered.
BoE FAQs
What does the Bank of England do and how does it impact the Pound?
The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).
How does the Bank of England’s monetary policy influence Sterling?
When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Pound?
In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.
What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Pound Sterling?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0800 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.0800 on Friday’s European morning. The US Dollar attracts safe-haven flows, as investors turn cautious ahead of the speeches from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde at the Jackson Hole Symposium. German IFO coming up next.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2550, Powell eyed
GBP/USD is losing ground toward 1.2550 in the European morning. The pair respects the broad US Dollar strength ahead of the central bankers’ showdown at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium. Reduced bets for a 6% BoE peak rate also add to the weight on Cable.
Gold positions for Jackson Hole speeches above $1,900 support
Gold Price reverses from a fortnightly high while consolidating the first weekly gains, so far, ahead of the top-tier central bankers’ speeches at the Jackson Hole Symposium. In doing so, the bright metal bears the burden of the recently firmer US Treasury bond yields and the USD.
Breaking: Coinbase BASE-based Magnet Finance rugpulls users for $5.67 million
Magnate Finance refers to itself as a novel lending protocol on Coinbase’s BASE chain. The protocol amassed $5.67 million in crypto assets locked on its platform since its launch on August 4, according to DeFiLlama.
Market jitters ahead of Jackson Hole
The main event today will be the US Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium where Powell will deliver his speech 16:05 CET. This is an opportunity the chairman has previously used to correct market views, for example last year. ECB president Lagarde will speak at 21:00 CET.