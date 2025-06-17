Pound Sterling trades sideways against US Dollar amid Israel-Iran conflict

- The Pound Sterling wobbles around 1.3565 against the US Dollar, with investors seeking fresh cues on the Israel-Iran war outlook.
- Investors expect the Fed and the BoE to leave interest rates steady this week.
- The UK inflation is expected to have grown moderately in May.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades in a limited range around 1.3565 against the US Dollar (USD) during European trading hours on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair consolidates as the US Dollar (USD) turns sideways, while investors seek fresh cues on the future of the conflict between Israel and Iran.
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, wobbles around 98.15.
Earlier in the day, a report from Reuters showed that Iran sought after its Middle East peers to urge United States (US) President Donald Trump to push Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for an immediate ceasefire.
Following Tehran’s urge, Trump has asked US Vice President JD Vance and the Middle East envoy to push for meeting with the Iranians this week at the sidelines of the G7 meeting, The New York Times reported.
Meanwhile, the tussle between Iran and Israel enters its fifth day. The Israeli military said during late Asian hours on Tuesday that they had identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel, according to the BBC News.
The demand for safe-haven assets, such as the US Dollar, increases amid heightening geopolitical tensions.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling ranges againt US Dollar
- Another reason behind the sideways trend between the Pound Sterling and the US Dollar is the upcoming monetary policy announcements by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE), which are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
- According to the CME FedWatch tool, the Fed is almost certain to leave interest rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50% this time. Traders are increasingly confident that the central bank will keep borrowing rates on hold as officials have stated that monetary policy adjustments are inappropriate until they get clarity on how much new economic policies will impact inflation and affect the outlook.
- The major highlight of the Fed’s policy will be the dot plot, which shows where officials see interest rates heading in the near and long term. In the last release of the dot plot in March, officials anticipated at least two interest rate cuts by the year-end. Apart from that, investors will also focus on the monetary policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference to know when the central bank could start reducing interest rates.
- In Wednesday’s monetary policy announcement, the Fed will also show forecasts on inflation and economic growth. It will be interesting to watch the degree of change in these key economic triggers amid the implementation of new policies by US President Trump.
- In the United Kingdom (UK), the Bank of England (BoE) is also expected to keep interest rates steady at 4.25% as officials guided a “gradual and cautious” monetary easing approach in thMay’s policy meeting, following an interest rate reduction by 25 basis points (bps).
- However, market participants expect that the BoE could reassess its monetary policy guidance, given recent cracks in the UK labor market. Latest employment data showed an increase in the Unemployment Rate and slower job growth as business owners reduced labor force to offset the impact of an increase in employers’ contribution to social security schemes.
- Ahead of the BoE monetary policy announcement, investors will focus on the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May, which will be released on Wednesday. The inflation data is expected to show that price pressures have cooled down.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling consolidates below 1.3600
The Pound Sterling wobbles inside Monday’s trading range around 1.3565 against the US Dollar on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair struggles to revisit the three-year high around 1.3630. The near-term trend of the Cable remains bullish as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) slopes higher around 1.3508.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) struggles to break decisively above 60.00. A fresh bullish momentum would emerge if the RSI holds above that level.
On the upside, the 13 January 2022 high of 1.3750 will be a key hurdle for the pair. Looking down, the horizontal line plotted from the September 26 high of 1.3434 will act as a key support zone.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water above 1.1550 ahead of German ZEW data
EUR/USD holds ground above 1.1550 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair lacks any directional impetus as markets assess the latest updates on the Israel-Iran conflcit, while awaiting the German ZEW sentiment and US Retail Sales data.
GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.3600, US data eyed
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3600 in European trading on Tuesday. Markets quiet down ahead of the US Retail Sales report as Middle East tensions linger. Traders also opt to wait for this week's key data/central bank event risks before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.
Gold price trades with positive bias below $3,400; bulls seem reluctant ahead of Fed meeting
Gold price attracted some dip-buyers during the Asian session, though it lacks follow-through. Fed rate cut bets keep the USD bulls on the defensive and lend support to the XAU/USD pair. Geopolitical risks also benefit the commodity ahead of the Fed meeting starting this Tuesday.
Solana Price Forecast: Bulls in deep slumber despite ETFs approval buzz
Solana (SOL) recovers above $150, experiencing a surge of over 1% at press time on Tuesday, signaling a gradual recovery. The rising approval chances of Solana Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in the crypto market could reignite a bullish trend in the token price while Galaxy Digital expands its staked SOL holdings by $63 million.
Chinese data suggests economy on track to hit 2025 growth target
China's May data was mixed with strong retail sales, but soft readings on fixed-asset investment and property price. Overall, though, data suggests that China remains on track to achieve its growth target in the first half of 2025.