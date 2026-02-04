USD/CAD holds above 1.3625 with US ADP employment in focus

The US Dollar (USD) shows marginal gains against its Canadian counterpart on Wednesday, trading near 1.3650 at the moment of writing. The pair’s reversal from weekly highs above 1.3700 has been contained above 1.3625, with USD downside attempts limited, ahead of the release of January’s ADP Employment Change report.

The ADP report will be analysed with particular interest later on Monday, as the crucial Nonfarm Payrolls release, scheduled for Friday, will be delayed due to a partial government shutdown.

Private-sector employment is expected to have shown net job creation of 48K in January, up from 41K in December. These figures are consistent with the stalled labour market seen in 2025, at levels well below the 186K net jobs monthly average seen in 2024.

The data, however, endorses the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) stance of gradual monetary easing and is likely to provide additional support to the US Dollar, already buoyed by the end of a two-day government shutdown and the positive impact of Kevin Warsh’s nomination as the next Fed chairman.



In Canadá, the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI released on Monday revealed that factory activity grew at its fastest pace in more than a year, offsetting the impact of the weak monthly Gross Domestic Product growth seen last week. Later in the week, a speech from the governor of the Bank of Canada, Tiff Macklem, on Thursday, and Canadian employment numbers, due on Friday, will set the Loonie’s near-term direction.