- Pound Sterling aims to climb above 1.22 as market mood remains quiet.
- UK economic activities were broadly vulnerable in September due to poor domestic and overseas demand.
- BoE’s Broadbent remains confident about achieving price stability in two years.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) has become subdued after a three-day range high as investors seem baffled about the United Kingdom’s inflation and economic outlook following September’s PMI data. UK firms were reluctant to utilize their full capacity and reduced hiring as higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) have hit demand significantly.
Investors are not anticipating a quick revival in the UK’s overall demand as the BoE vowed to keep interest rates higher for a longer period to ensure price stability. BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent sees inflation coming down to 2% in two years as restrictive monetary policy has dampened labor market and economic prospects.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling remains sideways amid quiet market mood
- Pound Sterling faces nominal selling pressure from three-day high of 1.2196 as the market mood turns quiet ahead of crucial labor market data.
- The GBP/USD pair struggles to extend its upside as investors remain worried about the UK’s economic outlook due to declining labor demand and weakening economic activities.
- In September, the UK Manufacturing and Construction PMIs remained vulnerable as firms cut back on inventories and labor due to declining demand from domestic and overseas markets. The Services PMI improved significantly but remained below the 50.0 threshold.
- The labor demand from UK firms has slowed due to higher wage growth. Firms restricted them from filling voluntary resignations as the cost of bringing fresh talent is extremely high.
- Few businesses remained optimistic, as surveyed by S&P Global in the PMI data, as the Bank of England has paused policy tightening, but firms with higher dependency on debt are still pessimistic.
- On Thursday, S&P Global reported the UK Construction PMI at 45.0 in September, much lower than expectations of 49.9 and the former release of 50.8. A figure below the 50.0 threshold is considered a contraction.
- A decline in construction spending was widely anticipated as higher mortgage rates have forced households to postpone their demand for new houses. However, the impact of weak Construction PMI data is expected to remain limited as it is relatively a smaller part of the UK economy.
- Meanwhile, a positive outlook on progress in declining inflation from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent has brought relief for investors.
- This week, Andrew Bailey opposed changing the 2% inflation target and remained optimistic about bringing down inflation to 5% or below by year-end.
- Ben Broadbent sees achievement of price stability in two years. He further added that there are “clear signs” that higher interest rates have hit demand and elevated the Unemployment Rate.
- Meanwhile, the US Dollar delivers a pullback move to near 106.54 from a four-day low around 106.30 as investors turn anxious ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), which will shape the interest rate outlook for the remainder of 2023.
- Analysts at Commerzbank forecast job growth of 160K. After the surprisingly sharp rise from 3.5% to 3.8% in August, the unemployment rate is likely to have fallen again slightly to 3.7%, as the trend in labor force growth is only around 100K. We do not expect the Unemployment Rate to rise significantly until next year when the economy is likely to slip into recession and employment is likely to shrink.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling faces barricades near 1.2200
Pound Sterling struggles to extend upside above the immediate resistance of 1.2200 amid quiet market mood. The recovery move in the GBP/USD pair came after momentum oscillators turned oversold on the daily time frame. The broader outlook of the GBP/USD pair is bearish as the 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) have delivered a Death Cross near 1.2450. A confident downside move could drag the Cable toward the psychological support of 1.2000.
BoE FAQs
What does the Bank of England do and how does it impact the Pound?
The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).
How does the Bank of England’s monetary policy influence Sterling?
When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Pound?
In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.
What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Pound Sterling?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
