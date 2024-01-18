- Pound Sterling has climbed to near 1.2700 as hopes of an early rate cut by the BoE have waned.
- UK Inflation remains stubbornly high due to higher fuel costs and seasonal airfare prices.
- Investors await the UK Retail Sales data for further guidance.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers swiftly as stubbornly high UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December has pushed back expectations of early rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE). The GBP/USD pair is expected to witness more upside as investors hope that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates earlier than the BoE.
BoE policymakers are expected to remain on their toes as the UK economic outlook is vulnerable and price pressures are significantly stubborn. Going forward, the Pound Sterling will be guided by the Retail Sales data for December, which is set to be released on Friday. Upbeat consumer spending data would further diminish hopes of an early rate cut by the BoE.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling rise further as US Dollar corrects gradually
- Pound Sterling climbs to near the round-number-level resistance of 1.2700 as investors see no early discussions about interest rate cuts from Bank of England policymakers. This comes after consumer price inflation in the United Kingdom economy remained stubbornly higher in December.
- The UK inflation remained surprisingly sticky, prompted by higher fuel prices, a slight rise in service inflation and an increase in seasonal airfares.
- Annual headline inflation grew strongly by 4.0% against 3.9% increase in November while market participants projected a deceleration to 3.8%.
- In the same period, the core inflation – that strips out volatile food and Oil prices – remained sticky at 5.1%. Investors had anticipated 4.9%.
- The consumer price inflation remains higher despite the BoE maintaining interest rates at elevated levels. This is expected to discourage BoE policymakers from endorsing interest rate cuts in the near-term.
- Investors should note that the economic outlook of the UK economy is vulnerable and fears of a technical recession are high.
- As per the revised estimate from the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS), the British economy shrank by 0.1% in the third quarter of 2023 and is not expected to deliver any sort of growth in the final quarter of 2024.
- It would be challenging for BoE policymakers to decide on whether to adopt a dovish approach to avoid a technical recession or maintain a restrictive monetary policy stance.
- Going forward, market participants will focus on UK Retail Sales for December, which will be published on Friday.
- Monthly Retail Sales will have contracted by 0.5% after increasing at a robust pace of 1.3% in November, as per estimates. Annual consumer spending is to have risen by 1.1% against a slight increase of 0.1% in November.
- Investors anticipate that annual Retail Sales excluding fuel prices grew by 1.3% versus. former reading of 0.3%.
- Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has corrected gradually to near 103.25 after printing a fresh monthly high at 103.70. The USD Index is expected to resume its upside journey as trades pare bets supporting a rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in March.
- Going forward, action in the FX domain will be guided by guidance from Federal Reserve policymakers on interest rates. Fed policymakers are consistently endorsing a restrictive interest rate stance amid lack of confidence among investors that inflation will progressively return to the 2% target in a sustainable manner.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling aims to climb above 1.2700
Pound Sterling has delivered a sharp recovery to near 1.2700 after discovering strong buying interest around a fresh monthly low of 1.2600. The GBP/USD pair recovered sharply after testing the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which oscillates around 1.2620. The Cable is struggling to shift auction above the 20-day EMA, which trades around 1.2700.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shifted into the 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates a listless performance.
Pound Sterling FAQs
What is the Pound Sterling?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
The market and central bankers have started to move toward each other but the time gap between when investors price in first cuts and when central bankers contemplate rate reductions should continue narrowing to find an optimal balance, involving a further recovery in the US Dollar.