Pound Sterling rallies past 1.3000 as risk-on mood outperforms weak UK factory activities

- Pound Sterling has jumped above the psychological resistance of 1.3000 amid an upbeat market mood.
- United Kingdom’s manufacturing activities are facing pressure from higher interest rates by the BoE.
- Britain’s monthly Industrial and Manufacturing Production have contracted by 0.6% and 0.2% respectively.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) has climbed above the 1.3000 psychological resistance, continuing its five-day winning spell despite the rising burden of higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) on the United Kingdom’s manufacturing sector. The GBP/USD pair has been filled with an adrenaline rush as the market mood has turned extremely cheerful, and the BoE is expected to continue its policy-tightening spell in spite of building pressure on the economic outlook.
United Kingdom’s Industrial and Manufacturing Production are contracting as firms are avoiding making applications for fresh credit to dodge higher interest obligations. Subdued manufacturing activities and rising jobless claims are meaningful signs of the heavy burden of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Bank of England.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling ignores weak factory activity data
- United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics has reported a contraction in monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) May figures by 0.1% against the consensus of a 0.3% contraction. In April, monthly GDP expanded by 0.2%.
- Monthly Industrial Production surprisingly contracted heavily by 0.6% vs. expectations of 0.4% contractions and the prior release of -0.2%. Annualized economic data has matched expectations of a 2.3% contraction.
- Manufacturing Production has landed better than expectations but remains in a contraction phase. This economic indicator has been recorded at -0.2% against estimates of -0.5% and the prior release of -0.1%. Also, annual figures remained well-better than expectations but weaker than the previous figure.
- The burden of higher interest rates by the Bank of England is visible in the manufacturing sector.
- This week, Britain’s employment report came full of surprises. Three-month Unemployment Rate jumped to 4.0% against the estimates and the former release of 3.8%.
- Jobless claims rose by 25.7K in June against a decline of 22.5K reported in May as firms said no to fresh credit to avoid high-interest rate obligations.
- Policymakers at the Bank of England (BoE) got uncomfortable after three-month Average Earnings excluding bonuses (May) maintained the pace at 7.3% while investors were anticipating a decline to 7.1%.
- Steady wage pressures were sufficient to offset the cool down in the labor market report and kept the chances of continuation of the policy-tightening spell elevated.
- UK’s Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has reported that new buyer inquiries for the property have slowed sharply. Higher borrowing costs charged by commercial banks in a highly-inflated environment are making the real estate sector vulnerable.
- In a press conference on Wednesday, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey conveyed, "The UK economy and financial system have so far been resilient to interest rate risk," as reported by Reuters.
- The Bank of England has already raised interest rates to 5% and financial markets are expecting that interest rates will peak around 6.5%.
- Market sentiment is extremely bullish as inflation in the United States has decelerated beyond expectations. The monthly headline and core Consumer Price Index (CPI) reported a moderate pace of 0.2%.
- Minneapolis Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President Neel Kashkari cited that policy rates are needed to raise further and supervisors must ensure that banks are prepared to run new high-inflation stress tests to identify at-risk banks and size individual capital shortfalls.",
- Per the CME Fedwatch tool, investors are hoping that July’s interest rate hike would be the last nail in the coffin this year.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) has nosedived below 100.50 after surprisingly soft inflation that has squeezed fears of a recession in the United States.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling eyes Rising Channel breakout
Pound Sterling looks strong enough to sustain above the psychological resistance of 1.3000. The strength in the Cable is coming from a vertical sell-off in the US Dollar Index after the soft inflation report. The Cable has continued its five-day winning spell and is approaching the upper portion of the Rising Channel chart pattern for a confident breakout. Short-to-long-term daily Exponential Moving Averages (DEMAs) are upward-sloping, indicating firmness in the upside bias.
Investors should wait for a corrective move to build fresh long positions as the current market positioning brings an unfavorable risk-reward status.
Pound Sterling FAQs
What is the Pound Sterling?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
US Inflation came in at just 3% for the year. This is however to a large degree due to the higher base effect taking into account that huge surge of a year ago. Prices are still going higher, even from those surge levels. There will be no backing away by the Fed at least at its next meeting.