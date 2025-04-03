Pound Sterling rallies against US Dollar as Trump unveils reciprocal tariffs

- The Pound Sterling jumps to near 1.3200 against the US Dollar as higher-than-anticipated Trump’s tariffss have prompted risks of a US recession.
- President Trump imposed 10% tariffs on the UK, the lowest level across all trading partners.
- The UK is unlikely to retaliate against US tariffs.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) exhibits a different performance with each of its major peers on Thursday. The outlook of the British currency appears to be healthier as United States (US) President Donald Trump has imposed lower tariffs on the United Kingdom (UK). Trump slapped a 10% levy on Britain, which was the minimal figure seen in the reciprocal tariff chart.
The lower tariffs by Trump on the UK don’t indicate that the impact on the economic outlook will be limited. UK firms would face tough competition in the global market from businesses of those nations that have attracted fat import duties from the US. Higher tariffs on those companies will make their products less competitive in the US, forcing them to offer lower prices globally.
Contrary to other leaders who are preparing for countermeasures against Trump’s tariffs, the UK is unlikely to retaliate. Before tariffs were revealed, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “I really do think it is not sensible to say the first response should be to jump into trade war with the US as government braces itself for the announcement of widespread taxes on imports," according to BBC News. However, he didn’t rule out that the administration has been actively preparing for all “eventualities” ahead of President Trump's announcement of “planned tariffs”.
Meanwhile, revised UK S&P Global/CIPS Composite and Services PMI data for March has come in weaker-than-preliminary estimates. The Composite and Services PMI fell to 51.5 and 52.5, respectively.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-1.81%
|-0.86%
|-1.75%
|-0.83%
|-0.67%
|-1.03%
|-2.14%
|EUR
|1.81%
|0.70%
|0.03%
|1.04%
|1.19%
|0.81%
|-0.31%
|GBP
|0.86%
|-0.70%
|-0.66%
|0.31%
|0.49%
|0.11%
|-1.02%
|JPY
|1.75%
|-0.03%
|0.66%
|0.91%
|1.10%
|0.58%
|-0.40%
|CAD
|0.83%
|-1.04%
|-0.31%
|-0.91%
|0.25%
|-0.22%
|-1.33%
|AUD
|0.67%
|-1.19%
|-0.49%
|-1.10%
|-0.25%
|-0.38%
|-1.47%
|NZD
|1.03%
|-0.81%
|-0.11%
|-0.58%
|0.22%
|0.38%
|-1.12%
|CHF
|2.14%
|0.31%
|1.02%
|0.40%
|1.33%
|1.47%
|1.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling outperforms US Dollar
- The Pound Sterling surges to near 1.3200 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading hours on Thursday, the highest level seen in almost six months. The GBP/USD pair soars as the US Dollar plummets after US President Donald Trump unveils worse-than-expected tariffs for his trading partners. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, nosedives to near 101.35.
- US President Trump announced a 10% baseline duty on all products entering the US and additional specific levies on the majority of its trading allies, which have followed threats of countermeasures by their leaders. Market participants expect that the full-scale implementation of tariffs will lead the US economy to a recession. Such a scenario underpins the need for more interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) despite knowing that higher levies have also stoked worries about persistent inflation.
- US Council of Economic Advisers Chair Stephen Miran also agreed to expectations that Trump’s protectionist policies could lead to “short-term bumps” in the economy, as per his interview with Fox Business. However, he clarified that the president is focused on “long-term economic transition” and improvement in the “durability, sustainability, and fairness” of the American economy with respect to the rest of the world.
- Going forward, investors will pay attention to the US S&P Global and the ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for March, which will be published during North American trading hours. The US S&P Global Services PMI is estimated to remain in line with the preliminary expectations of 54.3. The US ISM Services PMI is expected to come in lower at 53.0 from February’s reading of 53.5, suggesting that activities in the services sector grew moderately.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling surges to near 1.3200
The Pound Sterling rallies to near 1.3175 against the US Dollar after building base around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, plotted from late-September high to mid-January low, near 1.2930. The upward-sloping 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.2922 suggests the near-term outlook is bullish.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) jumps around 70.00 after cooling down to near 60.00, indicating that the bullish momentum has resumed.
Looking down, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2930 will act as a key support zone for the pair. On the upside, the September 26 high of 1.3434 will act as a key resistance zone.
Economic Indicator
ISM Services PMI
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the US services sector, which makes up most of the economy. The indicator is obtained from a survey of supply executives across the US based on information they have collected within their respective organizations. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the services economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the US Dollar (USD). A reading below 50 signals that services sector activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for USD.Read more.
Next release: Thu Apr 03, 2025 14:00
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 53
Previous: 53.5
Source: Institute for Supply Management
The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reveals the current conditions in the US service sector, which has historically been a large GDP contributor. A print above 50 shows expansion in the service sector’s economic activity. Stronger-than-expected readings usually help the USD gather strength against its rivals. In addition to the headline PMI, the Employment Index and the Prices Paid Index numbers are also watched closely by investors as they provide useful insights regarding the state of the labour market and inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong gains near 1.1100 despite upbeat US data
EUR/USD trades at its highest level since early October near 1.1100 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Despite the upbeat Jobless Claims data from the US, the US Dollar (USD) stays under persistent selling pressure as the Trump administration's tariff announcements feed into stagflation fears.
GBP/USD retreats slightly, holds above 1.3150
GBP/USD retreats slightly after testing 1.3200 but holds comfortably above 1.3150 in the American session. The US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand despite the better-than-expected Initial Jobless Claims data, as investors grow increasingly worried about an economic downturn on the new trade regime.
Gold slumps below $3,100 as correction from record-high picks up steam
Gold's correction from the all-time peak set at $3,167 deepens after the drop below the $3,100 mark. The precious metal struggles to capitalize on risk-aversion after US President Donald Trump's tariff decisions as investors assess a potentially worsening demand outlook.
SOL is the winner as Solana chain turns into battleground for meme coin launchpad and DEX
Solana (SOL) gains nearly 2% in the last 24 hours and trades at 118.28 at the time of writing on Thursday. A Decentralized Exchange (DEX) and a meme coin launchpad built on the Solana blockchain have waged a war for users and compete for the trade volume on the chain.
Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs on the way
United States (US) President Donald Trump’s self-styled “Liberation Day” has finally arrived. After four straight failures to kick off Donald Trump’s “day one” tariffs that were supposed to be implemented when President Trump assumed office 72 days ago, Trump’s team is slated to finally unveil a sweeping, lopsided package of “reciprocal” tariffs.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.