Pound Sterling Price News: Rises towards 1.3200 as US reopening weigh on USD, BoE cut bets mount

GBP/USD rises towards 1.3200 as US reopening weigh on USD, BoE cut bets mount

The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances on broad US Dollar (USD) weakness amid the US government's reopening, which would unveil a tranche of economic data for traders and the Federal Reserve (Fed). GBP/USD trades at a two-week high of 1.3197, up 0.46%. Read More...

Pound Sterling declines on weak UK Q3 GDP, labour data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) continues to underperform its major currency peers as weaker-than-projected United Kingdom (UK) preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data has prompted further economic concerns. Read More...

GBP/USD remains subdued below 1.3150 ahead of UK flash Q3 GDP data

GBP/USD remains subdued for the third successive session, trading around 1.3120 during the Asian hours on Thursday. Traders await the United Kingdom (UK) flash Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the third quarter due later in the day. Read More...