The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances on broad US Dollar (USD) weakness amid the US government's reopening, which would unveil a tranche of economic data for traders and the Federal Reserve (Fed). GBP/USD trades at a two-week high of 1.3197, up 0.46%.

Sterling climbs on Dollar weakness after US government reopens, though soft UK GDP and political uncertainty weigh on outlook

Economic data releases in the US remain scarce, but it is expected that they will pick up next week. Fox’s Edward Lawrence said that September’s Nonfarm Payrolls report is expected to come out next week, citing sources.

The US government reopening releases funds to the government offices, but traders remain doubtful given the Trump administration's threat of another shutdown late in January.

Federal Reserve officials continued to grab the headlines with Cleveland’s Beth Hammack saying that she’s worried about the labor market but expects high inflation to stick around. San Francisco’s Mary Daly commented that uncertainty had eased, adding that it is premature to say whether there will be a cut or not in December.

In the UK, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shows the economy is deteriorating, increasing the chances of a rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) at next month’s meeting. Preliminary growth figures in September contracted 0.1% MoM, beneath forecasts of 0%. In the twelve months to September, GDP rose 1.3%, missing estimates and the previous month's print of 1.4% YoY.

After the data release, bets that the BoE will cut 25 bps on the Bank Rate are near 80%. Traders are also expecting 50 bps of easing in 2026, though they’re waiting for November 26, the release of the Autumn Budget.

Analysts cited by Reuters noted, “We expect the Pound to weaken further if the market moves to price in a higher political risk premium,” as political turmoil surrounds Prime Minister Keir Starmer, amid rumors of a plot to oust him.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The GBP/USD technical picture shows that the ongoing upward correction will face stir resistance at 1.3200, followed by the 20-day SMA at 1.3221. A daily close above those levels clears the path to reclaim the 200-day SMA at 1.3275. Nevertheless, bearish momentum looms, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). For a bearish resumption, sellers must clear 1.3100 so they can threaten the 1.3000 milestone.

GBP/USD daily chart

