TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/USD slides below 1.3550 as Dollar rebounds despite soft US PMIs

  • GBP/USD pulls back from 1.3567 as the US Dollar trims losses despite softer Services and Composite PMIs.
  • Fed rhetoric stays mixed, with Barkin neutral and Miran openly dovish, complicating rate expectations.
  • UK Services PMI beats forecasts, but rising input prices may limit Bank of England easing prospects.
GBP/USD slides below 1.3550 as Dollar rebounds despite soft US PMIs
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

The Pound Sterling retreats after reaching a daily high of 1.3567 as the Greenback stages a recovery despite posting weaker Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data, and neutral Fed officials remarks. The GBP/USD trade at 1.3519, down 0.15% at the time of writing.

Sterling retreats from session highs as the Greenback stabilizes, shrugging off weaker data

Recently released US data by S&P Global revealed that economic activity is weakening though at a moderate pace. The December Services PMI was 52.5 down from November 52.9, while the Composite PMI index came at 52.7 for the same period, down from 53 registered in the previous month.

In the meantime, the Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said that future rate decisions will need to be “finely tuned” given the risks of unemployment and inflation goals. Barkin added that current policy rate is within the range of neutral and that both sides of the mandate should be watched.

Earlier, Fed Governor Stephen Miran was dovish, said that the central bank will adjust policy rate down, that he expects data to signal that cuts are appropriate and that they should cut 100 basis points in 2026.

Given the backdrop, Greenback was expected to edge lower, but so far it has trimmed some of its Monday’s losses. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s value against six other currencies, post gains of 0.25% at 98.61.

Across the pond, the UK S&P Global Services PMI exceeded forecasts coming at 514 in December, up from 51.3 in November. insights in the report revealed that “inflationary pressures across the service economy strengthened at the end of the year. Input prices rose to the greatest extent for seven months,” which could dent the Bank of England to resume its easing cycle in 2026.

Ahead of this week, the UK economic schedule is absent. In the US, traders would eye the ADP Employment Change, the ISM Services PMI for December, JOLTS Job Openings data and speeches by Fed officials.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The technical picture shows the GBP/USD seems poised retreat even though momentum remains bullish. Buyers’ failure to clear the 1.3600 mark exacerbated the ongoing pullback towards the 1.35 figure, which if broken, paves the way for a test of the 200-day SMA key support level at 1.3385. Once surpassed the next stop would be the 100-day SMA at 1.3369.

Conversely, if GBP/USD stays above 1.3500, bulls need to drive the exchange rate past the 1.3580 area.

GBP/USD daily chart - Source: FXStreet

Pound Sterling Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.29%-0.26%-0.13%0.30%-0.74%-0.31%0.35%
EUR-0.29%-0.55%-0.37%0.00%-1.03%-0.60%0.06%
GBP0.26%0.55%0.11%0.60%-0.49%-0.05%0.61%
JPY0.13%0.37%-0.11%0.41%-0.64%-0.20%0.51%
CAD-0.30%-0.01%-0.60%-0.41%-0.89%-0.62%0.05%
AUD0.74%1.03%0.49%0.64%0.89%0.44%1.11%
NZD0.31%0.60%0.05%0.20%0.62%-0.44%0.67%
CHF-0.35%-0.06%-0.61%-0.51%-0.05%-1.11%-0.67%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD under pressure around 1.1700 after German inflation

EUR/USD under pressure around 1.1700 after German inflation

EUR/USD loses its traction and declines toward 1.1700 after climbing to the 1.1750 area in the early European session. The mixed market mood helps the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground and makes it difficult for the pair to gather recovery momentum. Encouraging German inflation data did little to help the Euro.

GBP/USD retreats from three-month-high, holds above 1.3500

GBP/USD retreats from three-month-high, holds above 1.3500

GBP/USD struggles to build on Monday's gains and trades in the red below 1.3550 after setting a new three-month-high near 1.3570. Ahead of this week's key employment data releases from the US, investors refrain from betting on a persistent US Dollar (USD) weakness and limit the pair's upside.

Gold corrects from weekly high, trades comfortably above $4,400

Gold corrects from weekly high, trades comfortably above $4,400

Gold eases from the weekly high it set at $4,475 but clings to modest gains above $4,450 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. While a rebound in the US Dollar caps the yellow metal's upside, heightened political tensions allow XAU/USD to keep its footing.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP uptrend cools amid surging ETF inflows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP uptrend cools amid surging ETF inflows

Bitcoin is retracing toward support at $93,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after reaching a previous day’s high of $94,789. Ethereum and Ripple uptrend has cooled after several days of persistent gains, suggesting potential profit-taking.

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Events in Venezuela are top of mind for market participants, and while developments are associated with an elevated degree of uncertainty, we are not making any changes to our markets or economic forecasts as a result of the deposition of Nicolás Maduro. 

Cardano holds steady as bulls intensify push for breakout

Cardano holds steady as bulls intensify push for breakout

Cardano rises above the 50-day EMA resistance amid a risk-on mood across the crypto market. The MACD upholds positive divergence, increasing the potential for a 20% breakout to $0.505.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers