EUR/CAD rises to near 1.6200 as Canadian Dollar struggles on Oil demand concerns

EUR/CAD extends its gains for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.6200 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The currency cross advances as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) comes under pressure after US President Donald Trump signaled efforts to restore Venezuelan crude imports, stoking concerns over increased supply and tougher competition for Canadian oil demand.

However, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canadian crude remains low risk and competitive even if Venezuelan exports rise. His office said Carney will visit China from January 13–17 as he seeks to diversify Canada’s exports away from the United States amid uncertainty over US trade policy.

On the data front, Canada’s seasonally adjusted Ivey Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbed to 51.9 in December 2025 from 48.4 in November, surpassing expectations of 49.5 and signaling a return to expansion after one month of contraction. Canada's Trade Balance data for October is due on Thursday, with focus on Friday’s labor market data.

The medium-impact Factory Orders from Germany, Business Climate, and Unemployment Rate data from the Eurozone will likely be observed later in the day. Eurostat published the preliminary Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for December on Wednesday, which climbed at an annualized pace of 2% in December, as expected, slower than 2.1% in November.

The monthly HICP inflation grew to 0.2% after deflating 0.3% in the previous month. The Core HICP, which excludes volatile components such as food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco, grew at a slower pace of 2.3% year-on-year (YoY) against estimates and the prior reading of 2.4%. Month-on-month, the core HICP rose by 0.3%.