TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/JPY remains subdued near 183.00 as BoJ policy normalization gains traction

  • EUR/JPY struggles as markets increasingly accept the Bank of Japan’s commitment to policy normalization.
  • Japan’s Labor Cash Earnings climbed 0.5% YoY in November, marking the weakest growth in four years.
  • Wednesday’s Eurozone HICP data showed inflation rose 2% YoY in December, as expected, and eased from 2.1% in November.
EUR/JPY remains subdued near 183.00 as BoJ policy normalization gains traction
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

EUR/JPY remains subdued as the Japanese Yen (JPY) receives support from growing acceptance that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its policy normalization path. The currency cross trades around 183.00 during the Asian hours on Thursday.

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said earlier this week that the BoJ will continue raising rates if economic and price developments move in line with forecasts. Ueda further stated that adjusting the degree of monetary support will help the economy achieve sustained growth and that wages and prices are likely to rise together moderately.

Japan’s Labor Cash Earnings rose just 0.5% year-over-year (YoY) in November 2025, sharply slowing from October’s 2.5% gain and missing expectations of 2.3%. The weakest wage growth in nearly four years was driven by a 17% annual drop in bonus payments, while real wages fell 2.8% as inflation outpaced pay growth, complicating the Bank of Japan’s tightening plans.

However, the Japanese Yen may come under pressure as traders turn cautious amid rising tensions between Japan and China, after Beijing banned exports of certain rare earth elements and other items to Japan with potential military uses. Relations have deteriorated sharply since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would pose a threat to Japan’s survival and could prompt a military response from Tokyo, according to a CNN report.

Traders will likely observe the medium-impact data, including Germany’s Factory Orders, the Eurozone’s Business Climate, and the Unemployment Rate data later in the day. Eurostat published the preliminary Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for December on Wednesday, which climbed at an annualized pace of 2% in December, as expected, slower than 2.1% in November.

On a monthly basis, inflationary pressures grew by 0.2% after deflating 0.3% in the previous month. The Core HICP, which excludes volatile components such as food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco, grew at a slower pace of 2.3% year-on-year (YoY) against estimates and the prior reading of 2.4%. Month-on-month, the core HICP rose by 0.3%.

Bank of Japan FAQs

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.

The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.

A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains below 1.1700 amid weakening momentum

EUR/USD remains below 1.1700 amid weakening momentum

EUR/USD remains steady after four days of losses, trading around 1.1680 during the Asian hours on Thursday. On the daily chart, the 14-day Relative Strength Index at 42.6 (neutral-bearish) indicates weakening momentum after slipping below the 50 midline. RSI staying sub-50 would keep bears engaged and limit recovery attempts.

GBP/USD flat lines above 1.3450 as traders eye US jobs data

GBP/USD flat lines above 1.3450 as traders eye US jobs data

The GBP/USD pair trades on a flat note around 1.3465 during the early European trading hours on Thursday. Markets turn cautious as traders await the upcoming key US economic data this week. The weekly US Initial Jobless Claims report is due later in the day ahead of the highly anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls reading. 

Gold: Deeper correction or dip-buying likely?

Gold: Deeper correction or dip-buying likely?

Gold is nursing losses near $4,450 in Asian trading on Thursday, having suffered about a 1% correction from weekly highs of $4,500 on Wednesday. All eyes remain on the geopolitical developments and the incoming US jobless claims data for fresh trading directives.

Pi Network flashes bearish potential as selling pressure mounts

Pi Network flashes bearish potential as selling pressure mounts

Pi Network trades above $0.2000 at press time on Thursday, following a nearly 2% decline the previous day. Centralized Exchanges have received 1.90 million PI tokens over the last 24 hours, suggesting risk-off sentiment among holders. The technical outlook for the PI token remains bearish, with a risk of a cross below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average. 

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

Most years fade into the background as soon as a new one starts. Not 2025: a year of epochal shifts, in which the macroeconomy was the dog that did not bark. What to expect in 2026? The shocks of 2025 will not be undone, but neither will they be repeated.

XRP battles selling pressure as profit-taking, ETF inflows shape outlook

XRP battles selling pressure as profit-taking, ETF inflows shape outlook

Ripple (XRP) is trading downward but holding support at $2.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as fear spreads across the cryptocurrency market, reversing gains made from the start of the year. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers