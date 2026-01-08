EUR/JPY remains subdued near 183.00 as BoJ policy normalization gains traction

EUR/JPY remains subdued as the Japanese Yen (JPY) receives support from growing acceptance that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its policy normalization path. The currency cross trades around 183.00 during the Asian hours on Thursday.

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said earlier this week that the BoJ will continue raising rates if economic and price developments move in line with forecasts. Ueda further stated that adjusting the degree of monetary support will help the economy achieve sustained growth and that wages and prices are likely to rise together moderately.

Japan’s Labor Cash Earnings rose just 0.5% year-over-year (YoY) in November 2025, sharply slowing from October’s 2.5% gain and missing expectations of 2.3%. The weakest wage growth in nearly four years was driven by a 17% annual drop in bonus payments, while real wages fell 2.8% as inflation outpaced pay growth, complicating the Bank of Japan’s tightening plans.

However, the Japanese Yen may come under pressure as traders turn cautious amid rising tensions between Japan and China, after Beijing banned exports of certain rare earth elements and other items to Japan with potential military uses. Relations have deteriorated sharply since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would pose a threat to Japan’s survival and could prompt a military response from Tokyo, according to a CNN report.

Traders will likely observe the medium-impact data, including Germany’s Factory Orders, the Eurozone’s Business Climate, and the Unemployment Rate data later in the day. Eurostat published the preliminary Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for December on Wednesday, which climbed at an annualized pace of 2% in December, as expected, slower than 2.1% in November.

On a monthly basis, inflationary pressures grew by 0.2% after deflating 0.3% in the previous month. The Core HICP, which excludes volatile components such as food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco, grew at a slower pace of 2.3% year-on-year (YoY) against estimates and the prior reading of 2.4%. Month-on-month, the core HICP rose by 0.3%.