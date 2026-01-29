Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD rises toward 1.3869, the highest since September 2021

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Rebounds toward 1.3850 near four-year highs

GBP/USD recovers its recent losses from the previous session, trading around 1.3830 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The technical analysis of the daily chart points to a potential bearish reversal as the range narrows, indicating waning buyer momentum within a rising wedge pattern.

The GBP/USD pair extends above the rising nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-day EMA, keeping the short-term bullish bias intact. The faster average holds comfortably above the slower line, with both slopes pointing higher. The fast average stays above the slow line, reinforcing the positive structure. Pullbacks could find demand near the nine-day EMA, while the 50-day EMA supports the broader uptrend.

GBP/USD hesitates at four-year highs following lackluster Fed rate hold

GBP/USD churned in place on Tuesday, hitting a brief patch of volatility but otherwise holding steady near four-year highs as the US Dollar (USD) struggles to find its footing. The Federal Reserve (Fed) held interest rates steady, as many investors broadly anticipated, but the Fed’s rate statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell both failed to give any hints about potential shifts toward future rate cuts, which many investors broadly hoped.

With the Fed's first rate call of the year out of the way, attention now shifts to political central bank matters. US President Donald Trump has been soft-rolling towards announcing a new Fed Chair pick to replace Jerome Powell, whose term ends in May. Key Trump officials have been drumming up anticipation for the president's next pick, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinting that Trump's list of potential candidates, which has allegedly been whittled down to just one name, could come within the next week.

GBP/USD holds below 1.3800 as Fed split decision keeps USD firm

GBP/USD stays below the 1.3800 figure after the Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to keep interest rates on hold on Wednesday, on a 10-2 vote split as two Fed Governors opted for a rate cut of 25 basis points. The pair trades volatile within the 1.3740-1.3790 range, ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell press conference.

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at 3.50%–3.75%, following a vote split at its latest policy meeting. Stephen Miran and Christopher Waller—one of President Trump's nominees to succeed Jerome Powell—dissented in favor of a 25-basis-point rate cut.