GBP/USD hesitates at four-year highs following lackluster Fed rate hold

GBP/USD churned in place on Tuesday, hitting a brief patch of volatility but otherwise holding steady near four-year highs as the US Dollar (USD) struggles to find its footing. The Federal Reserve (Fed) held interest rates steady, as many investors broadly anticipated, but the Fed’s rate statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell both failed to give any hints about potential shifts toward future rate cuts, which many investors broadly hoped.

With the Fed’s first rate call of the year out of the way, attention now shifts to political central bank matters. US President Donald Trump has been soft-rolling towards announcing a new Fed Chair pick to replace Jerome Powell, whose term ends in May. Key Trump officials have been drumming up anticipation for the president’s next pick, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinting that Trump’s list of potential candidates, which has allegedly been whittled down to just one name, could come within the next week.

“The next week” has been a popular catch-all bin for Trump officials to lump policy expectations into, and typically means anytime between several weeks to several months. President Trump, who selected Jerome Powell as head of the Fed during his first term, has been on an on-again, off-again warpath to have Powell replaced early after the Fed failed to deliver rapid-fire interest rate cuts upon request from the White House.

GBP/USD daily chart