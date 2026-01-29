GBP/USD: Upward momentum building – UOB Group

GBP/USD is showing signs of upward momentum, with expectations for a rise to 1.3925. The current price movements are viewed as part of a range-trading phase between 1.3750 and 1.3850. UOB Group analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann highlight the potential for further gains as long as key support levels hold.

GBP/USD upward outlook

"Impulsive upward momentum indicates further upside risk, and GBP may rise to 1.3925 next."

"We will maintain the same view as long as GBP holds above 1.3710."

"The current price movements are likely part of a range-trading phase between 1.3750 and 1.3850."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)